An In-Depth Look At Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.40M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.08% during that session. The ITRG stock price is -255.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 26.98% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71300.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 73.66K shares.

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG) trade information

Sporting -4.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ITRG stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 7.54%. Year-to-date, Integra Resources Corp. shares have moved -70.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG) have changed -4.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.72 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -534.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.29% from current levels.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Integra Resources Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.38%, compared to 8.80% for the industry.

ITRG Dividends

Integra Resources Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.00% with a share float percentage of 25.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integra Resources Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 4.14 million shares worth more than $4.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 5.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Merk Investments LLC, with the holding of over 3.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 million and represent 4.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $3.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $2.05 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.78% of company’s outstanding stock.