Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) Forecast To Gain 38.76% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) has seen 96871.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.46B, closed the last trade at $10.00 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The ALVO stock price is -40.4% off its 52-week high price of $14.04 and 48.0% above the 52-week low of $5.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alvotech (ALVO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ALVO stock price touched $10.00 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Alvotech shares have moved 1.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) have changed 58.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -120.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.0% from current levels.

Alvotech (ALVO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.30% for the industry.

ALVO Dividends

Alvotech is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.08% with a share float percentage of 30.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alvotech having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bracebridge Capital, LLC with over 6.98 million shares worth more than $57.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bracebridge Capital, LLC held 2.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 6.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.04 million and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.