Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $14.59 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 3.55% during that session. The ALKT stock price is -45.24% off its 52-week high price of $21.19 and 36.74% above the 52-week low of $9.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 248.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) trade information

Sporting 3.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ALKT stock price touched $14.59 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Alkami Technology Inc. shares have moved -27.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have changed 16.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.66% from current levels.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alkami Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.21%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.13 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $38.64 million and $42.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.90% for the current quarter and 30.40% for the next.

ALKT Dividends

Alkami Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.37% with a share float percentage of 88.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alkami Technology Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 18.73 million shares worth more than $260.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, General Atlantic, L.P. held 20.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 4.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.74 million and represent 4.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $23.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $20.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.