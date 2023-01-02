Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.39M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 35.71% during that session. The MIMO stock price is -341.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 27.48% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63850.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Sporting 35.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the MIMO stock price touched $1.31. Year-to-date, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares have moved -65.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) have changed -28.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.56.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.53%, compared to -7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -242.90% and 48.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.25 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $50.5 million and $50.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.40% for the current quarter and 11.30% for the next.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.99% with a share float percentage of 65.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oak Management Corp with over 28.64 million shares worth more than $85.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Oak Management Corp held 39.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 13.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.21 million and represent 19.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $1.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $1.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.