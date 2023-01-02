A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.54B, closed the last trade at $31.21 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The ZG stock price is -108.78% off its 52-week high price of $65.16 and 16.02% above the 52-week low of $26.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 747.48K shares.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ZG stock price touched $31.21 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc. shares have moved -49.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have changed -16.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.83.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zillow Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 421.28%, compared to -8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 111.60% and 142.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.40%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $456.73 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $438.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2 billion and $3.88 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -77.20% for the current quarter and -88.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.50% over the past 5 years.

ZG Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.33% with a share float percentage of 89.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 15.8 million shares worth more than $502.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 26.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $220.73 million and represent 11.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 2.83 million shares of worth $99.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $37.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.