A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.80M, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant 0.01% during that session. The SOBR stock price is -926.32% off its 52-week high price of $9.75 and 31.58% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 million shares.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Sporting 0.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SOBR stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, SOBR Safe Inc. shares have moved -89.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) have changed -21.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SOBR Safe Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.22%, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.60% over the past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.48% with a share float percentage of 15.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOBR Safe Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 33572.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33242.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.