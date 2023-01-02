A Detailed Analysis Of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $26.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The PD stock price is -45.9% off its 52-week high price of $38.75 and 26.54% above the 52-week low of $19.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 954.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Sporting -0.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the PD stock price touched $26.56 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, PagerDuty Inc. shares have moved -23.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) have changed 19.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.95% from current levels.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagerDuty Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.75%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.99 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -46.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.49% with a share float percentage of 96.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.82 million shares worth more than $249.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.59 million and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.11% shares in the company for having 8.12 million shares of worth $187.34 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $77.8 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.