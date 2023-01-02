-4.79 Fall Turns Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.40M, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.79% during that session. The BQ stock price is -385.95% off its 52-week high price of $5.88 and 17.36% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23380.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

Sporting -4.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BQ stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 6.2%. Year-to-date, Boqii Holding Limited shares have moved -77.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) have changed -18.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 86160.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $119.64 while the price target rests at a high of $119.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9787.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9787.6% from current levels.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.31% over the past 6 months, compared to -5.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.09% with a share float percentage of 9.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boqii Holding Limited having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 75273.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.