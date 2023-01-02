-0.89 Fall Turns Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.38M, closed the last trade at $11.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The NAZ stock price is -45.16% off its 52-week high price of $16.20 and 0.45% above the 52-week low of $11.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55160.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.04K shares.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) trade information

Sporting -0.89% in the red in last session when the NAZ stock price touched $11.16 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares have moved -30.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) have changed -6.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 24540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -13.56% over the past 6 months.

NAZ Dividends

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.49 at a share yield of 4.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.32% with a share float percentage of 12.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $2.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 1.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LPL Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.0 million and represent 1.35% of shares outstanding.