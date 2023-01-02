-0.68% Fall Drives Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) has a beta value of -0.30 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.10M, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.68% during that session. The GSMG stock price is -5.48% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 60.96% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42360.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Sporting -0.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the GSMG stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved 23.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 37930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -413.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -413.7% from current levels.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 68.65% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $153.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.00% with a share float percentage of 50.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maven Securities Limited with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Maven Securities Limited held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, with the holding of over 64549.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56157.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.