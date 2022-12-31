What Will Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) Be Like After It Drops -3270.0% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.79% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CDAK share is $13.48, that puts it down -3270.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $13.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 227.48K shares over the past three months.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) registered a 12.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.79% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.30%, and it has moved by -42.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.39%. The short interest in Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.80, which implies an increase of 93.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, CDAK is trading at a discount of -2150.0% off the target high and -250.0% off the low.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Codiak BioSciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) shares have gone down -84.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.70% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.50% this quarter and then drop -173.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $590k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $590k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -62.20% in 2022.

CDAK Dividends

Codiak BioSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

Codiak BioSciences Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.56%, with the float percentage being 57.85%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 14.89% of all shares), a total value of $9.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 million shares, is of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s that is approximately 11.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 million.