What To Expect Going Ahead For TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Given Its 25.00 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.00% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the TFFP share is $9.39, that puts it down -794.29 from that peak though still a striking 22.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $27.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 265.18K shares over the past three months.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TFFP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) registered a 25.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.00% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.90%, and it has moved by -13.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.37%. The short interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 93.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, TFFP is trading at a discount of -1995.24% off the target high and -471.43% off the low.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) shares have gone down -81.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.00% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50k and $12k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -37.60% in 2022.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 16.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.55%, with the float percentage being 19.92%. DRW Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $5.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 million.