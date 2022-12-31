What To Expect Going Ahead For Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Given Its 2.73 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the TSHA share is $12.32, that puts it down -445.13 from that peak though still a striking 40.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $135.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.57 million shares over the past three months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TSHA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $2.26 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.57%, and it has moved by 2.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.75%. The short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 0.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.64, which implies an increase of 86.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, TSHA is trading at a discount of -961.95% off the target high and -32.74% off the low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) shares have gone down -34.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.41% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.30% this quarter and then jump 40.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -166.60% in 2022.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. insiders own 39.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.54%, with the float percentage being 58.49%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 8.02% of all shares), a total value of $12.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.64 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $3.28 million.