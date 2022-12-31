What To Expect As Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) Delivers An -26.42% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.10% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the LAB share is $4.23, that puts it down -261.54 from that peak though still a striking 21.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $86.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 241.53K shares over the past three months.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) registered a -4.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.10% in intraday trading to $1.17 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.14%, and it has moved by -15.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.80%. The short interest in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) is 3.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 80.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LAB is trading at a discount of -412.82% off the target high and -412.82% off the low.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.78 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.79 million and $31.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.20% and then drop by -39.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.50%. While earnings are projected to return -6.20% in 2022.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Standard BioTools Inc. insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.98%, with the float percentage being 80.60%. Indaba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 9.47% of all shares), a total value of $11.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 4.65% of the stock, which is worth about $5.85 million.