What Should You Do With Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the HROW share is $14.84, that puts it down -0.54 from that peak though still a striking 63.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.40. The company’s market capitalization is $412.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 237.40K shares over the past three months.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. HROW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) trade information

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $14.76 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.41%, and it has moved by 32.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.46%. The short interest in Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.63, which implies an increase of 11.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, HROW is trading at a discount of -15.18% off the target high and -8.4% off the low.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harrow Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) shares have gone up 106.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -657.14% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.15 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.33 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.30%. While earnings are projected to return -432.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

HROW Dividends

Harrow Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s Major holders

Harrow Health Inc. insiders own 8.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.63%, with the float percentage being 65.91%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 12.31% of all shares), a total value of $24.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 5.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $3.36 million.