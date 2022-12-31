What Should You Do With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.14% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the EDSA share is $6.15, that puts it down -184.72 from that peak though still a striking 64.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $37.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 491.93K shares over the past three months.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) registered a 24.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.14% in intraday trading to $2.16 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.51%, and it has moved by 134.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.43%. The short interest in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.7 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edesa Biotech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) shares have gone up 35.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.67% against 4.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.80%. While earnings are projected to return 4.70% in 2022.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Edesa Biotech Inc. insiders own 21.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.51%, with the float percentage being 28.80%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 6.62% of all shares), a total value of $1.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41312.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $66512.0.