We Just Learned Something New! After Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)’s 15.33% Gain This Week

During the last session, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the TUSK share is $8.58, that puts it up 0.81 from that peak though still a striking 84.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $410.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 252.78K shares over the past three months.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. TUSK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $8.65 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.33%, and it has moved by 43.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 375.27%. The short interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 17.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, TUSK is trading at a discount of -21.39% off the target high and -21.39% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.93 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.17 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.70%. While earnings are projected to return 9.30% in 2022.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. insiders own 13.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.04%, with the float percentage being 85.69%. Wexford Capital LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.43 million shares (or 47.42% of all shares), a total value of $49.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of ValueWorks, LLC’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.