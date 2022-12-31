Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL): Is It Possible To Be Down -52.54% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.50% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the VISL share is $1.34, that puts it down -139.29 from that peak though still a striking 39.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $22.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 273.22K shares over the past three months.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) registered a 4.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.50% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.00%, and it has moved by 55.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.72%. The short interest in Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is 2.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.53 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.25, which implies an increase of 55.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.25 respectively. As a result, VISL is trading at a discount of -123.21% off the target high and -123.21% off the low.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.42 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.93 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VISL Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Vislink Technologies Inc. insiders own 6.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.22%, with the float percentage being 13.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 3.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.