The Time To Buy Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) Is Now

During the last session, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. The 52-week high for the SELB share is $3.45, that puts it down -205.31 from that peak though still a striking 42.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $180.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 675.19K shares over the past three months.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SELB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.78%, and it has moved by -13.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.17%. The short interest in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is 7.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.36 day(s) to cover.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Selecta Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) shares have gone down -15.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 180.00% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.80% this quarter and then drop -400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.21 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.68 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.43 million and $29.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then drop by -61.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.50%. While earnings are projected to return 67.00% in 2022.

SELB Dividends

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Selecta Biosciences Inc. insiders own 25.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.75%, with the float percentage being 62.48%. Mangrove Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.26 million shares (or 4.75% of all shares), a total value of $9.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.67 million.