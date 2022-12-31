The Time Is Right To Purchase Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO)

During the last session, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.06% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the STRO share is $15.67, that puts it down -93.94 from that peak though still a striking 58.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.33. The company’s market capitalization is $475.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 495.98K shares over the past three months.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) registered a 3.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.06% in intraday trading to $8.08 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.94%, and it has moved by 7.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.35%. The short interest in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) is 4.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.38, which implies an increase of 62.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, STRO is trading at a discount of -308.42% off the target high and -85.64% off the low.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sutro Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares have gone up 53.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.73% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.40% this quarter and then jump 4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.68 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.18 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.97 million and $10.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.40% and then drop by -4.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -132.00% in 2022.

STRO Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders

Sutro Biopharma Inc. insiders own 7.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.35%, with the float percentage being 99.30%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.64 million shares (or 8.91% of all shares), a total value of $24.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $6.2 million.