The Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Stock Jumped -25.64% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the RENN share is $2.50, that puts it down -56.25 from that peak though still a striking 41.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $52.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information

Renren Inc. (RENN) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.09%, and it has moved by -25.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.55%. The short interest in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.01 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.10, which implies an increase of 68.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.10 and $5.10 respectively. As a result, RENN is trading at a discount of -218.75% off the target high and -218.75% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.30%. While earnings are projected to return -615.20% in 2022.

RENN Dividends

Renren Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s Major holders

Renren Inc. insiders own 12.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.87%, with the float percentage being 35.18%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.88 million shares (or 15.86% of all shares), a total value of $83.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Whitefort Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.08 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 12421.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value.