The $1.13 Is The Price At Which Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.87% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the RPID share is $11.34, that puts it down -903.54 from that peak though still a striking -6.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $48.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91510.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 63.17K shares over the past three months.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RPID has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) trade information

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) registered a -8.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.87% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.07%, and it has moved by -44.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.42%. The short interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 87.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, RPID is trading at a discount of -696.46% off the target high and -696.46% off the low.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) shares have gone down -71.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.75% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.30% this quarter and then drop -2.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -66.40% in 2022.

RPID Dividends

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)’s Major holders

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. insiders own 13.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.36%, with the float percentage being 102.45%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.43 million shares (or 23.18% of all shares), a total value of $36.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.94 million shares, is of Kennedy Lewis Management LP’s that is approximately 13.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 1.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $3.99 million.