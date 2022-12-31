Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) Is Up 32.66% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -90.74% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.75% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the SRGA share is $32.40, that puts it down -1528.14 from that peak though still a striking 32.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $12.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55570.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 55.31K shares over the past three months.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SRGA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.96.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) registered a 26.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.75% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.37%, and it has moved by -10.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.82%. The short interest in Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 73.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, SRGA is trading at a discount of -603.52% off the target high and -75.88% off the low.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Surgalign Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) shares have gone down -38.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.65% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.60% this quarter and then jump 43.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.14 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.61 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.55 million and $21.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then jump by 8.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 74.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SRGA Dividends

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

Surgalign Holdings Inc. insiders own 21.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.16%, with the float percentage being 21.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 2.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 88716.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 63088.0, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.