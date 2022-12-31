Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Fall -50.90% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.13% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SURF share is $5.16, that puts it down -529.27 from that peak though still a striking 26.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $45.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 345.28K shares over the past three months.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) registered a 5.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.13% in intraday trading to $0.82 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.16%, and it has moved by -10.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.13%. The short interest in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.08 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Surface Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares have gone down -50.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.98% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.80% this quarter and then jump 21.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,114.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.08 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $392k and $154k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -79.60% and then jump by 1,900.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.80%. While earnings are projected to return -214.00% in 2022.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.72%, with the float percentage being 56.03%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.04 million shares (or 10.40% of all shares), a total value of $6.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.65 million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 6.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.08 million.