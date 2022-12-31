Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) Surged 18.41% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.65% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the SONX share is $8.45, that puts it down -198.59 from that peak though still a striking 69.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $138.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 258.30K shares over the past three months.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SONX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) trade information

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) registered a 13.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.65% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 86.18%, and it has moved by 18.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.52%. The short interest in Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.67, which implies an increase of 22.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.35 respectively. As a result, SONX is trading at a discount of -124.38% off the target high and 11.66% off the low.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonendo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonendo Inc. (SONX) shares have gone up 58.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.04% against -5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.80% this quarter and then jump 61.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.06 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.22 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.89 million and $9.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.90% and then jump by 24.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2022.

SONX Dividends

Sonendo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s Major holders

Sonendo Inc. insiders own 12.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.09%, with the float percentage being 56.96%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.99 million shares (or 12.05% of all shares), a total value of $16.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.68 million shares, is of Driehaus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonendo Inc. (SONX) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 million.