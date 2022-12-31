Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) Declined -71.11% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.51% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SMIT share is $5.62, that puts it down -1773.33 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.48K shares over the past three months.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) trade information

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) registered a 17.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.51% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.19%, and it has moved by -71.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.57%. The short interest in Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) is 2810.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.10%. While earnings are projected to return 57.50% in 2022.

SMIT Dividends

Schmitt Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s Major holders

Schmitt Industries Inc. insiders own 18.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.40%, with the float percentage being 38.32%. Teton Advisors, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 15.31% of all shares), a total value of $2.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61502.0 shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) shares are Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 15.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61502.0, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.