Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC):The Stock Was Up 8.93 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.86% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the STRC share is $10.50, that puts it down -1775.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $97.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 394.63K shares over the past three months.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. STRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) registered a -2.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.86% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.58%, and it has moved by -51.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.38%. The short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 5.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 90.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, STRC is trading at a discount of -1417.86% off the target high and -614.29% off the low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares have gone down -78.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -103.23% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.60% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 197.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.02 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.29 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 million and $1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 344.60% and then jump by 526.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -303.60% in 2022.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation insiders own 51.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.53%, with the float percentage being 31.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.45 million shares (or 3.52% of all shares), a total value of $14.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.12 million shares, is of General Electric Company’s that is approximately 2.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Global Allocation Fund owns about 3.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.78 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $7.41 million.