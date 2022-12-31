Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE)

During the last session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.06% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the REE share is $7.49, that puts it down -1820.51 from that peak though still a striking 25.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $121.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 952.35K shares over the past three months.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) registered a 11.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.06% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.32%, and it has moved by -30.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.27%. The short interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 1.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 84.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, REE is trading at a discount of -1438.46% off the target high and -28.21% off the low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REE Automotive Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares have gone down -68.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.29% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17,733.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.15 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -628.30% in 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

REE Automotive Ltd. insiders own 17.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.39%, with the float percentage being 28.29%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.24 million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $7.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.49 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $51607.0.