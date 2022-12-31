Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP)

During the last session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LABP share is $5.34, that puts it down -968.0 from that peak though still a striking 58.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $19.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 521.47K shares over the past three months.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LABP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.94% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.29%, and it has moved by 132.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.79%. The short interest in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) is 61130.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.10, which implies an increase of 54.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.20 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, LABP is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and 60.0% off the low.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Landos Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares have gone down -30.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.96% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -333.30% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -36.10% in 2022.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Landos Biopharma Inc. insiders own 24.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.90%, with the float percentage being 78.00%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 36.94% of all shares), a total value of $10.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.