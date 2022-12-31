Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OTLK share is $2.12, that puts it down -96.3 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $200.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 465.03K shares over the past three months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OTLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $1.08 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.95%, and it has moved by 3.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.30%. The short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 15.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 29.48 day(s) to cover.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares have gone up 5.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.71% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.80%. While earnings are projected to return 48.30% in 2022.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 51.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.04%, with the float percentage being 22.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 3.08% of all shares), a total value of $7.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $2.93 million.