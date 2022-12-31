Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the ORMP share is $14.77, that puts it down -22.78 from that peak though still a striking 70.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.59. The company’s market capitalization is $461.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 307.72K shares over the past three months.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $12.03 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.01%, and it has moved by 42.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.32%. The short interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.95 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.70% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.95 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 59.80% in 2022.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.13%, with the float percentage being 10.70%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 1.35% of all shares), a total value of $6.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF owns about 94493.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 79975.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.96 million.