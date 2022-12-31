Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) Drops -4.29% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the OLK share is $26.47, that puts it down -4.29 from that peak though still a striking 66.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.39. The company’s market capitalization is $3.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 99530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 130.31K shares over the past three months.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $25.38 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.55%, and it has moved by 6.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.65%. The short interest in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is 4.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 32.44 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olink Holding AB (publ) has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares have gone up 62.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.77% against -5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.96 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.24 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -79.70% in 2022.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders own 69.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.24%, with the float percentage being 129.98%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.65 million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $192.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.67 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $147.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $29.54 million.