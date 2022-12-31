Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Could Post A 36.67% Or More Growth

During the last session, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.52% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the NUTX share is $52.80, that puts it down -2678.95 from that peak though still a striking 73.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.10 million shares over the past three months.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) registered a -4.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.52% in intraday trading to $1.90 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.38%, and it has moved by 22.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.71%. The short interest in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is 2.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 36.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, NUTX is trading at a discount of -57.89% off the target high and -57.89% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.4 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.20%. While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2022.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Nutex Health Inc. insiders own 50.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.25%, with the float percentage being 2.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.64 million shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $3.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Creative Planning’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.