Now Is The Time To Buy Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI)

During the last session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.85% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the AMTI share is $14.48, that puts it down -3347.62 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $38.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 273.68K shares over the past three months.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AMTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) registered a 17.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.85% in intraday trading to $0.42 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -59.22%, and it has moved by -60.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.83%. The short interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.70, which implies an increase of 84.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.80 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AMTI is trading at a discount of -1090.48% off the target high and -90.48% off the low.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares have gone down -85.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.34% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.40% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 8.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.70% per annum.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. insiders own 22.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.79%, with the float percentage being 77.52%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.07 million shares (or 23.29% of all shares), a total value of $3.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.61 million shares, is of Founders Fund V Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.