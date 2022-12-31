Now Is The Time To Buy Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN)

During the last session, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.05% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ALZN share is $2.44, that puts it down -335.71 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $56.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 386.92K shares over the past three months.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ALZN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) registered a 4.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.05% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.67%, and it has moved by -50.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.18%. The short interest in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ALZN is trading at a discount of -1150.0% off the target high and -1150.0% off the low.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -133.50% in 2022.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Alzamend Neuro Inc. insiders own 50.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.25%, with the float percentage being 6.56%. Truist Financial Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.31 million shares (or 2.42% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of RFG Advisory, LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51352.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44388.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40587.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $35083.0.