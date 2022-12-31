Now Is A Good Time To Buy Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX)

During the last session, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.64% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the QNCX share is $13.70, that puts it down -2040.62 from that peak though still a striking 15.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $22.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 232.03K shares over the past three months.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) registered a 10.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.64% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.21%, and it has moved by -13.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.03%. The short interest in Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) is 3.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.3 day(s) to cover.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.60% this quarter and then jump 62.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -14.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.30% per annum.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders

Quince Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 24.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.68%, with the float percentage being 43.14%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.28 million shares (or 9.07% of all shares), a total value of $7.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Permanent Portfolio Fund-Permanent Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $0.58 million.