Now Is A Good Time To Buy Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI)

During the last session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.55% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MIGI share is $7.01, that puts it down -2947.83 from that peak though still a striking 13.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $18.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 362.35K shares over the past three months.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MIGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -32.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.47%. The short interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 88.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, MIGI is trading at a discount of -769.57% off the target high and -769.57% off the low.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) shares have gone down -80.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.75% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -125.00% this quarter and then jump 143.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.1 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.95 million and $19.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.90% and then drop by -7.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.30%. While earnings are projected to return 80.10% in 2022.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. insiders own 19.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.87%, with the float percentage being 9.81%. Regal Partners Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 6.16% of all shares), a total value of $4.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 million shares, is of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) shares are Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 81844.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $35315.0.