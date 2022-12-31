NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) Drops -1573.68% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.12% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NBSE share is $3.18, that puts it down -1573.68 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $5.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 206.56K shares over the past three months.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. NBSE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) registered a -8.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.12% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.62%, and it has moved by -20.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.80%. The short interest in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 98.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, NBSE is trading at a discount of -5163.16% off the target high and -5163.16% off the low.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) shares have gone down -81.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.65% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.00% this quarter and then drop -4.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.20%. While earnings are projected to return -11.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

NBSE Dividends

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.66%, with the float percentage being 42.61%. Greenlight Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 8.45% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.38 million.