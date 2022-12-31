NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Rose 46.53% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 57.24% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.10% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the NAAS share is $22.45, that puts it down -477.12 from that peak though still a striking 46.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $906.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 107.31K shares over the past three months.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) registered a 30.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.10% in intraday trading to $3.89 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.12%, and it has moved by -29.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.86%. The short interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 73.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $14.50 respectively. As a result, NAAS is trading at a discount of -272.75% off the target high and -272.75% off the low.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.10%.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

NaaS Technology Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.26%, with the float percentage being 0.26%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 81867.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17939.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $69782.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17939.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69782.0 market value.