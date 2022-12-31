Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR): Can A Stock That’s Down -33.57% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MTCR share is $0.75, that puts it down -66.67 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $18.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 324.56K shares over the past three months.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MTCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.87% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.16%, and it has moved by 10.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.05%. The short interest in Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies an increase of 10.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, MTCR is trading at a discount of -11.11% off the target high and -11.11% off the low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Metacrine Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares have gone down -5.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.93% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.20% this quarter and then jump 58.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.80%. While earnings are projected to return -2.80% in 2022.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Metacrine Inc. insiders own 12.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.03%, with the float percentage being 41.20%. Arch Venture Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 6.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.72 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80411.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74962.0, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $33575.0.