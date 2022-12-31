LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO)’s Stock Is Up 25.0%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.89% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the LVO share is $1.43, that puts it down -123.44 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $50.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 224.36K shares over the past three months.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) registered a 11.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.89% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.02%, and it has moved by -5.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.47%. The short interest in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.81 day(s) to cover.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LiveOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares have gone down -26.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.29% against -32.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.90% this quarter and then jump 86.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.13 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.22 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 8.30% in 2022.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

LiveOne Inc. insiders own 21.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.82%, with the float percentage being 31.60%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.95 million shares (or 8.25% of all shares), a total value of $5.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of RHO Capital Partners Inc’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares are Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.79 million.