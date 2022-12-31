LightJump Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LJAQ)’s Stock Is Up 23.79% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, LightJump Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LJAQ)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.04% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the LJAQ share is $42.25, that puts it down -249.17 from that peak though still a striking 33.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.00. The company’s market capitalization is $76.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 58.16K shares over the past three months.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation (LJAQ) registered a 8.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.04% in intraday trading to $12.10 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.91%, and it has moved by 15.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.79%. The short interest in LightJump Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LJAQ) is 3380.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -583.50% in 2022.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation insiders own 35.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.16%, with the float percentage being 172.67%. Linden Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.46 million shares (or 13.68% of all shares), a total value of $14.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Hartree Partners, LP’s that is approximately 7.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LightJump Acquisition Corporation (LJAQ) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 67500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47500.0, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.