Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) Stock Dropped -20.28% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.25% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the KPLT share is $3.49, that puts it down -263.54 from that peak though still a striking 22.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $97.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.40K shares over the past three months.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) registered a 15.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.25% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.08%, and it has moved by -20.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.29%. The short interest in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) is 4.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 36.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, KPLT is trading at a discount of -108.33% off the target high and -4.17% off the low.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Katapult Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shares have gone down -13.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3,700.00% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -140.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.7 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.7 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.41 million and $73.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.10% and then drop by -34.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 126.30% in 2022.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Katapult Holdings Inc. insiders own 43.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.26%, with the float percentage being 50.27%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 5.08% of all shares), a total value of $5.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.94 million shares, is of Iridian Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.84 million.