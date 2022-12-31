Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.17% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the DERM share is $6.19, that puts it down -222.4 from that peak though still a striking 45.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $22.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 74900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 22.29K shares over the past three months.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DERM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) registered a 36.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.17% in intraday trading to $1.92 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.54%, and it has moved by 6.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.51%. The short interest in Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) is 11000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 69.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, DERM is trading at a discount of -264.58% off the target high and -212.5% off the low.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Journey Medical Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) shares have gone down -48.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.89% against 11.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.65 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.81 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.61 million and $17.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.00% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 63.90% in 2022.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

Journey Medical Corporation insiders own 55.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.27%, with the float percentage being 34.05%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Opaleye Management Inc.’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) shares are World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund owns about 22000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82280.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10435.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $39026.0.