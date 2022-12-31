Is Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the VLN share is $7.75, that puts it down -44.32 from that peak though still a striking 49.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.71. The company’s market capitalization is $516.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 198.61K shares over the past three months.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. VLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) trade information

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $5.37 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.74%, and it has moved by 16.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.87%. The short interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.80, which implies an increase of 38.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, VLN is trading at a discount of -142.09% off the target high and -11.73% off the low.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) shares have gone up 55.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.90% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.90% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.65 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.71 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.07 million and $20.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.80% and then jump by 9.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -47.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. insiders own 10.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.72%, with the float percentage being 54.34%. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.01 million shares (or 16.32% of all shares), a total value of $55.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.19 million shares, is of Linse Capital Llc’s that is approximately 11.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $38.94 million.