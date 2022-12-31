Is Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -85.79% YTD?

During the last session, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. The 52-week high for the SKIL share is $9.35, that puts it down -619.23 from that peak though still a striking 20.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $201.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.82K shares over the past three months.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.11%, and it has moved by -32.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.92%. The short interest in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) is 4.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.2 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -433.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $139.23 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.27 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -103.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SKIL Dividends

Skillsoft Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 12 and December 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s Major holders

Skillsoft Corp. insiders own 2.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.65%, with the float percentage being 79.90%. Naspers Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 61.25 million shares (or 37.25% of all shares), a total value of $215.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.8 million shares, is of Paradice Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $6.04 million.