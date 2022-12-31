Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (AMEX: LCTX) 4.46% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.65% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the LCTX share is $2.58, that puts it down -120.51 from that peak though still a striking 12.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $204.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 368.12K shares over the past three months.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) registered a -5.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.65% in intraday trading to $1.17 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.46%, and it has moved by -19.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.20%. The short interest in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) is 4.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.62 day(s) to cover.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) shares have gone down -25.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.14% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 70.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 275.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.8 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.32 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $510k and $1.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 645.10% and then jump by 269.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.60%. While earnings are projected to return -90.00% in 2022.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.26%, with the float percentage being 40.08%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 34.94 million shares (or 20.58% of all shares), a total value of $55.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $2.69 million.