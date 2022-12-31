Is JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.04% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the JOAN share is $13.55, that puts it down -375.44 from that peak though still a striking 13.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $115.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 191.53K shares over the past three months.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) registered a 10.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.04% in intraday trading to $2.85 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.35%, and it has moved by -43.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.21%. The short interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.75 day(s) to cover.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JOANN Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JOANN Inc. (JOAN) shares have gone down -63.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -101.87% against -5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -68.50% this quarter and then drop -37.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $571.75 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $699.78 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -77.30% in 2022.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JOANN Inc. is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

JOANN Inc. insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.87%, with the float percentage being 100.12%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 27.89 million shares (or 68.39% of all shares), a total value of $216.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JOANN Inc. (JOAN) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Royce Total Return Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $9.46 million.