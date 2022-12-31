Is HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Still A Buy After sinking -5.61% Last Week?

During the last session, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.98% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HEXO share is $10.50, that puts it down -939.6 from that peak though still a striking 10.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $60.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 579.75K shares over the past three months.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. HEXO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) registered a -0.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.98% in intraday trading to $1.01 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.61%, and it has moved by -56.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.78%. The short interest in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) is 24.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.84, which implies an increase of 45.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.07 and $2.56 respectively. As a result, HEXO is trading at a discount of -153.47% off the target high and 93.07% off the low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HEXO Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares have gone down -65.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.24% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.50% this quarter and then jump 102.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.29 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.88 million by the end of Oct 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.62 million and $45.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.50% and then drop by -24.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.50%. While earnings are projected to return -205.10% in 2022.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

HEXO Corp. insiders own 2.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.97%, with the float percentage being 11.28%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.36 million shares (or 3.55% of all shares), a total value of $4.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.62 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 21.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.29 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $2.3 million.