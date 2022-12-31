Is Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.61% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the FRGE share is $47.50, that puts it down -2645.66 from that peak though still a striking 27.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $290.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 689.40K shares over the past three months.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) registered a 11.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.61% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.89%, and it has moved by 25.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.51%. The short interest in Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.26 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -90.50% in 2022.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Forge Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.26%, with the float percentage being 33.59%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.61 million shares (or 5.02% of all shares), a total value of $89.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.52 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $5.35 million.